NorthMarq Brokers Sale of 120-Unit Apartment Complex in Waxahachie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — NorthMarq has brokered the sale of Solon Place Apartments, a 120-unit complex in Waxahachie, a southern suburb of Dallas. Amenities include a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. VaultCap Partners purchased the property from MacDonald Realty Group for an undisclosed price. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts, Phillip Wiegand and Eric Stockley of NorthMarq brokered the sale.