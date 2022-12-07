REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 1,288-Unit Multifamily Property in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq, Wisconsin

Pictured is Country Meadows, which totals 466 units.

MADISON, WIS. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a four-property multifamily portfolio totaling 1,288 units in Madison for an undisclosed price. The properties include Carolina Apartments, The Monticello, Monona Lakeview and Country Meadows. They were built from 1956 to 1992. Parker Stewart and Dominic Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, who was the original developer of The Monticello and Carolina Apartments as well as the long-term owner of the other two communities. A Wisconsin-based investor purchased The Monticello, Carolina Apartments and Monona Lakeview. A Chicago-based investor purchased Country Meadows, which totals 466 units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  