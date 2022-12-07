Northmarq Brokers Sale of 1,288-Unit Multifamily Property in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq, Wisconsin

Pictured is Country Meadows, which totals 466 units.

MADISON, WIS. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a four-property multifamily portfolio totaling 1,288 units in Madison for an undisclosed price. The properties include Carolina Apartments, The Monticello, Monona Lakeview and Country Meadows. They were built from 1956 to 1992. Parker Stewart and Dominic Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, who was the original developer of The Monticello and Carolina Apartments as well as the long-term owner of the other two communities. A Wisconsin-based investor purchased The Monticello, Carolina Apartments and Monona Lakeview. A Chicago-based investor purchased Country Meadows, which totals 466 units.