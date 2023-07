INDIANAPOLIS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of the Clearwater Springs shopping center in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The 132,156-square-foot shopping center is located at 5151 E. 82nd St. Anchor tenants include Aldi, Haverty’s Furniture and Michaels. Additional retailers include Starbucks, Athletico, David’s Bridal and AT&T. Blaise Bennett of Northmarq represented the buyer, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm. Wes Podell of Podell Partners represented the undisclosed seller.