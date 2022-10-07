Northmarq Brokers Sale of 135-Unit Brooks Townhomes in San Antonio

Posted on

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Brooks Townhomes, a 135-unit multifamily property in San Antonio. Built in 1974 on the city’s south side, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, basketball court, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura and Phil Grafe of Northmarq represented the seller, Austin-based Achieve Investment Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Los Angeles-based Convergence Capital Management, which plans to implement a value-add program.