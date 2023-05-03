Northmarq Brokers Sale of 150-Unit Multifamily Property in North Dallas

DALLAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Wyndham on the Creek, a 150-unit multifamily property in North Dallas. Built in 1984, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 603 to 1,100 square feet and are furnished with washer and dryer hookups, granite countertops and private balconies/patios. The amenity package comprises a pool, clubhouse, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Taylor Snoddy, Eric Stockley, Charles Hubbard and Philip Wiegand of Northmarq brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.