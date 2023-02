Northmarq Brokers Sale of 16,700 SF Healthcare Propety in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the 1031 exchange sale of a 16,700-square-foot healthcare property in Magnolia, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. Built on 7.6 acres in 2012, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hillwood Family Dental Group, Simple Traditions Family Health, Hanigan & Johnson Orthodontics and Endodontics of Houston. Riley Sharman of Northmarq brokered the deal.