Regatta Apartment Homes in San Antonio totals 200 units. The property was built in 1982.
Northmarq Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Regatta Apartment Homes, a 200-unit multifamily complex in San Antonio’s Northern Hills neighborhood. Built in 1982, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and walking trails. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura, Phil Grafe, Brian Booth, Rudy Dodier and Kevin Garza of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, an affiliate of CREE Capital, assumed the seller’s loan.

