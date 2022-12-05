Northmarq Brokers Sale of 228-Unit Caroline Apartments in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Caroline, a recently completed apartment community comprising 228 units in Lakeland, roughly 40 miles east of Tampa. Luis Elorza, Justin Hofford and Kevin Mosher of Northmarq represented the buyer, Topaz Capital Group, which acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Located at 1906 Griffin Road, the community features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average unit size of 1,161 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, an outdoor kitchen and entertainment space, pet park, fitness center, playground and wetland boardwalk.