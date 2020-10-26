NorthMarq Brokers Sale of 260-Unit Alta Green Mountain Multifamily Property Near Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Lakewood, Colo., Alta Green Mountain features 206 units, a fitness center and an indoor/outdoor clubhouse with business center and outdoor lounge area.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of Alta Green Mountain, a recently completed apartment community located in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver. Boston-based TA Realty acquired the property for an undisclosed sum.

Located at 13055 W. Mississippi Court, Alta Green Mountain features 260 apartments, a fitness center, private garages and an indoor/outdoor clubhouse with business center and outdoor lounge area. Completed in 2020, the property totals 250,640 square feet of rentable area.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of NorthMarq’s Denver Investment Sales represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.