NorthMarq Brokers Sale of 270-Site Manufactured Housing Community in Mission, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

MISSION, TEXAS — NorthMarq has brokered the sale of Circle T RV & Mobile Home Park, a 270-site manufactured housing community located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Mission. Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl of NorthMarq represented the seller, Boston Road MHP Inc., and the buyer, Lewis RR Properties Ltd., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.