Northmarq Brokers Sale of 301-Unit Multifamily Property in Wichita, Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Union Mill, a 301-unit luxury multifamily property in Wichita. Benjamin Davis, Jeff Lamott and Casey Wilhm of Northmarq represented the seller, TLC Properties. The buyer was UM Apts LLC. Built in 2023 and 2024, Union Mill is comprised of 11 buildings with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property is currently 91 percent leased. Amenities include a heated saltwater pool, pickleball court, mini putting course, golf simulator, fitness center, dog park, electric vehicle charging stations, covered parking and a bodega convenience store. The deal marks the largest multifamily sale in Wichita history, according to Northmarq.