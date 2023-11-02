Thursday, November 2, 2023
Northmarq Brokers Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Complex in Near Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Cielo at Azulyk, a 32-unit apartment complex in central Austin. The property consists of four two-story buildings on a 2.5-acre site that were built between 1973 and 1986 ad house one- and two-bedroom units. Hayden Schnieders, Will Collier, Jordan Vaughn, Chase Gardner, Diane Sogal and Scott Lamontagne of Northmarq represented the seller, Atlanta-based Zavala Capital Group, in the transaction. Noah Villicana and Cheryl Higley of Northmarq arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, California-based Mosch Capital, which plans to implement a value-add program.

