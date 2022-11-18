REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 352-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Located at 5340 Periwinkle Hill Ave. in Charlotte, Tapestry University City sits on 17 acres and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Tapestry University City, a 352-unit multifamily community located on 17 acres at 5340 Periwinkle Hill Ave. in Charlotte. The community features apartment homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a dog park, pet washing station, pool deck, clubroom, cyber café, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, a yoga and spin studio, grilling station and bike racks.

Andrea Howard, John Currin, Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark and Jeff Glenn of Northmarq represented the sellers, Arlington Properties and Glenmont Capital Management, in the transaction. Faron Thompson, David Vinson and Grant Harris of Northmarq originated a fixed-rate Fannie Mae acquisition loan. The buyer, sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

