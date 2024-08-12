Monday, August 12, 2024
The District was built in 1953.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 428-Unit Multifamily Property in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The District, a 428-unit multifamily property in St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1953, the community is located at 633 McKnight Road directly off I-170. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, two dog parks, a children’s playground, clubhouse, resident lounge and barbecue areas. Dominic Martinez, Parker Stewart and Alex Malzone of Northmarq represented the seller, Freeman Webb. The buyer was a Coloardo-based private investor.

