Northmarq Brokers Sale of 428-Unit Multifamily Property in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The District, a 428-unit multifamily property in St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1953, the community is located at 633 McKnight Road directly off I-170. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, two dog parks, a children’s playground, clubhouse, resident lounge and barbecue areas. Dominic Martinez, Parker Stewart and Alex Malzone of Northmarq represented the seller, Freeman Webb. The buyer was a Coloardo-based private investor.