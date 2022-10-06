Northmarq Brokers Sale of 61-Unit Aviation Place Apartments in Universal City, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Aviation Place, a 61-unit apartment complex in Universal City, located northeast of San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was delivered in 1961 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura and Phil Grafe of Northmarq represented the buyer, Raybec Investment Group, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.