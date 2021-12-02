Northmarq Brokers Sale of 613-Unit Multifamily Property in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Fairways at Lincoln for an undisclosed price. The 613-unit multifamily property, built in 2007, is located at 375 Fletcher Ave. in Lincoln. Fairways at Lincoln is situated on a nine-hole golf course. Parker Stewart and Dominic Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, Kansas City-based Cohen-Esrey. John Reed of Northmarq secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Connecticut-based Hamilton Point Investments. Northmarq provided the loan through its status as a Freddie Mac Optigo lender. The five-year loan features one year of interest-only payments, a 30-year amortization schedule and a fixed interest rate of 2.75 percent.