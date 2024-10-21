Northmarq Brokers Sale of 64-Unit Apartment Complex in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Cielo at North Domain, a 64-unit apartment complex in North Austin. Built in 1973, the property consists of eight two-story buildings that primarily house one-bedroom units with an average size of 600 square feet. About half the residences have been recently upgraded with new appliances, windows, fixtures, hardware and countertops. Hayden Schnieders, Scott Lamontagne, Will Collier and Jordan Vaughn of Northmarq represented the seller, Atlanta-based Zavala Capital Group, in the deal. The buyer was Texas Housing Conservancy, an Austin-based multifamily operator.