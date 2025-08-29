Friday, August 29, 2025
AcquisitionsNorthmarqRetailTexas

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 82,073 SF Shopping Center in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Ella Plaza, an 82,073-square-foot shopping center in North Houston. The center was 90 percent leased at the time of sale, with Advance Auto Parts, CSL Plasma and the Harris County Public Health Department serving as the anchor tenants. Riley Sharman led the Northmarq team that represented the buyer, Sega Development LLC, which acquired the asset in a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. Dakota Workman of NewQuest represented the seller, locally based firm True Saga LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

