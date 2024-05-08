Northmarq Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The Flats at 9338, an 88-unit multifamily complex in northeast San Antonio. Built on 3.2 acres in 1974, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 850 square feet and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura, Phil Grafe, Brian Booth, Rudy Dodier and Kevin Garza of Northmarq represented the seller, Astoria Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was California-based Olson Capital.