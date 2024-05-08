Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Flats-at-9338-San-Antonio
The Flats at 9338 in San Antonio totals 88 units. The property was built in 1974.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorthmarqTexas

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The Flats at 9338, an 88-unit multifamily complex in northeast San Antonio. Built on 3.2 acres in 1974, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 850 square feet and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura, Phil Grafe, Brian Booth, Rudy Dodier and Kevin Garza of Northmarq represented the seller, Astoria Partners LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was California-based Olson Capital.

You may also like

Developers Announce $130M Retail Power Center in Marble...

SAF Holland Group Preleases 255,672 SF Industrial Building...

The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 122-Unit Property...

Haus of Tre Li Signs 16,549 SF Office...

Spartan Investment Group Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in...

Alliance Residential Opens 279-Unit Prose McCullough Station Apartments...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $20.7M Sale of South...

APG Capital Sells Industrial Building in Wilmington, North...