Northmarq Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Northern Virginia

STEPHENS CITY, VA. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of West Wind, a 95-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community located at 113 Holt Court in Stephens City, about 14 miles south of Winchester, Va. Ari Azarbarzin and Gabe Tovar led the Northmarq BTR team that also included Chris Doerr, Will Harvey, Shack Stanwick, Matt Straughan, Wink Ewing and Anthony Pino in representing the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Tom Peloquin, Cabell Thomas and Rich Choisser of Northmarq’s debt and equity team secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between RockBridge Investment Group and DSP Real Estate Capital. Situated near I-81, West Wind was built in 2023 and features two-story, three-bedroom townhomes with smart-home technology, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hard-surface flooring.