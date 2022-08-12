REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers Sale of One City Center Apartments in Downtown Durham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Built in 2019, One City features 109 apartments. The mixed-use property in downtown Durham also features top-floor condos and lower level commercial space that were not part of the transaction.

DURHAM, N.C. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of the apartments at One City Center, a 28-story mixed-use tower located at 110 Corcoran St. in downtown Durham. Jeff Glenn, Allan Lynch, Andrea Howard, Caylor Mark, John Currin and Sara Wagman of Northmarq represented the seller and developer, Austin Lawrence Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2019, the property features 109 apartments, as well as a rooftop pool and hot tub, fitness center and a courtyard on the sixth floor with an al fresco dining area and fenced dog park. Individual units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, custom quartz countertops and private balconies. One City Center also features 30 for-sale condominiums, 130,000 square feet of office space and 22,000 square feet of retail space that were not part of the transaction.

