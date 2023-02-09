Northmarq Brokers Sale of Sahuarita Mission Apartments in Green Valley, Arizona

Located in Green Valley, Ariz., Sahuarita Mission features 52 two- and three-bedroom apartments.

GREEN VALLEY, ARIZ. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Sahuarita Mission, a multifamily community located at 1091 W. Beta St. in Green Valley. Sahuarita Mission Owner LLC (FSO Capital Partners) sold the asset to Cypress, Calif.-based WNC Apartment Ventures for $8.8 million, or $169,231 per unit.

Built in 2000, Sahuarita Mission is an affordable multifamily community with four two- and three-story buildings on 2.9 acres. The fully occupied property features 52 two- and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 822 square feet to 1,013 square feet, with walk-in closets, balcony or patio, plush carpet and automatic dishwashers. Community amenities include a clubhouse, children’s playground, picnic area with grill, laundry facilities and on-site leasing office.

Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca of Northmarq Phoenix’s investment sales team represented the seller in the deal. Bryan Mummaw, Bryan Liu, Brandon Harrington, Christopher Gitibin, Brad Burns and Tyler Woodard of Northmarq’s debt and equity team secured a $5.9 million loan for the buyer through Northmarq’s relationship with Freddie Mac.