Northmarq Brokers Sale of Two Austin-Area Residential Rental Properties

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of two residential rental properties totaling 38 units in the Austin area. Redbud Cove is a 15-unit build-to-rent complex in West Lake Hills, located west of the state capital, that was built in 1976 and recently renovated. Zilker Place is a 23-unit apartment complex located in south-central Austin that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Will Collier, Jordan Vaughn and Hayden Schnieders of Northmarq represented the seller, locally based development and investment firm Rastegar Property Co., in the transaction. The buyer was Aperture Capital Partners.