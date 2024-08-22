Northmarq Brokers Sale of Two Lehigh Valley Manufactured Housing Properties Totaling 163 Sites

HAZLETON AND CENTER VALLEY, PA. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of two manufactured housing properties totaling 163 sites in the Lehigh Valley region. Birch Knoll is a 92-site property in Hazleton that was built in 1989. Saucon Valley Crossing in Center Valley totals 71 lots in both single and double formats and was originally constructed in 1947. Anthony Pino and Ari Azarbarzin of Northmarq represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based ME Management, in the transaction. The buyer(s) and sales price(s) were not disclosed.