Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is Westmore Apartments, a 230-unit property in Lombard.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Northmarq Brokers Sales of Two Chicagoland Multifamily Properties Totaling $67.3M

by Kristin Harlow

LOMBARD AND NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Northmarq has arranged the sales of two Chicagoland multifamily properties for a combined $67.3 million. The assets include Westmore Apartments, a 230-unit property in Lombard, and Whispering Trails, a 120-unit property in Naperville. Westmore Apartments was built in 1968 and is 98 percent occupied. Ownership invested more than $3.7 million in capital improvements over the past decade. Whispering Trails was built in 1985. Ownership invested nearly $2.2 million in capital improvements. Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez, Alex Malzone and Jake Lamb of Northmarq represented the seller, Axiom Properties Inc. B & A Property Group LLC purchased Westmore Apartments for $46 million, while FPA Multifamily bought Whispering Trails for $21.3 million.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 454-Unit Self-Storage...

Summit RE Negotiates Sale of 209,476 SF Office...

Easton Group Buys Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 72,800...

Related Cos. Begins Leasing 336-Unit Apartment Community in...

Kadima Industrial Partners Buys 62,500 SF Building in...

BWE Secures $101M Loan for New Active Adult...

Piedmont Realty Trust Acquires Office Building in Arlington,...

MMCC Arranges $53M Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Property in...

Colliers Negotiates $23M Sale of Shopping Center in...