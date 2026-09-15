Northmarq Brokers Sales of Two Chicagoland Multifamily Properties Totaling $67.3M

LOMBARD AND NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Northmarq has arranged the sales of two Chicagoland multifamily properties for a combined $67.3 million. The assets include Westmore Apartments, a 230-unit property in Lombard, and Whispering Trails, a 120-unit property in Naperville. Westmore Apartments was built in 1968 and is 98 percent occupied. Ownership invested more than $3.7 million in capital improvements over the past decade. Whispering Trails was built in 1985. Ownership invested nearly $2.2 million in capital improvements. Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez, Alex Malzone and Jake Lamb of Northmarq represented the seller, Axiom Properties Inc. B & A Property Group LLC purchased Westmore Apartments for $46 million, while FPA Multifamily bought Whispering Trails for $21.3 million.