NorthMarq Completes $263M Refinancing with Freddie Mac for California Multifamily Portfolio
LOS ANGELES — NorthMarq has arranged the $263 million refinancing of six multifamily properties throughout Southern California for Advanced Real Estate. The portfolio contains 1,255 units. Each loan was structured with a 10-year term, full term of interest-only payments and sized to 65 percent loan-to-value. NorthMarq secured the financing through its Optigo status as a Freddie Mac lender. The transaction marks nearly $3 billion in closings between NorthMarq and Advanced Real Estate.
“This financing solution for Advanced offered them a substantial cash out while also decreasing their overall debt service even though each loan was separate,” says NorthMarq’s Michael Elmore.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.