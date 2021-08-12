REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Completes $263M Refinancing with Freddie Mac for California Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

LOS ANGELES — NorthMarq has arranged the $263 million refinancing of six multifamily properties throughout Southern California for Advanced Real Estate. The portfolio contains 1,255 units. Each loan was structured with a 10-year term, full term of interest-only payments and sized to 65 percent loan-to-value. NorthMarq secured the financing through its Optigo status as a Freddie Mac lender. The transaction marks nearly $3 billion in closings between NorthMarq and Advanced Real Estate.

“This financing solution for Advanced offered them a substantial cash out while also decreasing their overall debt service even though each loan was separate,” says NorthMarq’s Michael Elmore.

