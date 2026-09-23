Northmarq Expands Investment Platform with Acquisition of Thirdline Capital Management

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Northmarq has acquired Thirdline Capital Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that manages the Thirdline Real Estate Income Fund (TREIX). Northmarq Fund Management (NFM), founded in 2002, invests and manages debt and equity capital nationwide, and specializes in small-balance and mid-market commercial real estate investments. Adding Thirdline broadens Northmarq’s presence in income-oriented investments and provides a registered fund available to a variety of institutional and individual investors.

Northmarq says the transaction represents a significant milestone in its continued evolution as a diversified capital markets firm and investment manager. By combining Northmarq’s existing private fund management business with TREIX’s publicly registered fund platform, the acquisition broadens the firm’s ability to efficiently connect investors with commercial real estate opportunities across the capital stack.

The addition of TREIX enables NFM to expand its capabilities and market presence in income-oriented investments such as mezzanine loans, B-notes and real estate securities. For TREIX, the move seeks to grow and further diversify the portfolio across geography, product types and investment types.