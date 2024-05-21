Northmarq Merges with Morrison Street Capital, Expands into Investment Management

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based real estate capital markets firm Northmarq has merged with Morrison Street Capital, a 22-year-old investment management company headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore. Upon deal closing, Morrison Street Capital will be renamed Northmarq Fund Management. The merger also coincides with the acquisition of NBS Real Estate Consulting, a boutique business affiliated with Morrison Street Capital that provides advisory services to real estate owners and lenders. NBS Real Estate Consulting, also based in Lake Oswego, will now operate as Northmarq Advisory Services.

The Morrison Street Fund series currently includes three closed-end funds and one open-end investment vehicle, which will continue to be led by Founder, President and CEO Rance Gregory. The existing Morrison Street Capital team will remain based in Lake Oswego and now have the ability to launch new and expanded vehicles that access Northmarq’s network for capital relationships, deal flow, market underwriting and research.

Founded in 2002, Morrison Street Capital’s history includes in excess of 180 investments and $750 million of fund capital invested in over 300 properties with combined transaction value, including mortgage debt, of nearly $5.4 billion. Morrison Street Fund investments are diversified throughout the country and include retail, multifamily, industrial, office, parking and hotel assets.

Northmarq maintains an annual transaction volume of more than $37 billion and a loan servicing portfolio of nearly $77 billion. The firm acquired Stan Johnson Co. in 2022.