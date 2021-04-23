REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Glen Arbor Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — NorthMarq’s Phoenix office has brokered the sale of Glen Arbor Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2250 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. An affiliate of APRA Capital acquired the asset for $11.3 million.

Built in 1973 and expanded in 2018, Glen Arbor features 87 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of NorthMarq represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Additionally, NorthMarq’s Phoenix team of Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw and Tyler Woodard secured $10.1 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.

