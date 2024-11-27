Northmarq Negotiates $18.6M Sale of Westbrook Apartments in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Westbrook Apartments, a multifamily property in Riverside. The asset traded for $18.6 million, or $332,000 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 2023, Westbrook Apartments offers 56 one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fully equipped fitness center and covered parking.

Shane Shafer and Peter Hauser of Northmarq’s Orange County Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.