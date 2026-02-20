Northmarq Negotiates $19.5M Sale of Merritt Manor Apartments in Olympia, Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Merritt Manor, a mid-rise apartment community in Olympia. Fourth Street’s Merritt Manor LLC sold the asset to Merritt Manor LLC for $19.5 million. Joe Kinkopf, Steve Fischer and Tyler Smith of Northmarq’s Seattle Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 3335 Martin Way E, Merritt Manor features 82 two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, moving kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryers, carpets bedrooms and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a community garden, grilling area, playground, basketball court, community lounge, EV charging station, ample off-street parking, elevator access and video patrol. The property was built in 2020.