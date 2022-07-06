Northmarq Negotiates $29M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Springfield, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq

Pictured is West Koke Mill Village, which features 144 units.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of the Koke Mill Portfolio in Springfield for $29 million. The 308-unit multifamily portfolio consists of the following properties: West Koke Mill Village, Boysenberry Village and Smythberry Village. Parker Stewart of Northmarq represented both the undisclosed buyer and seller. David Garfinkel of Northmarq originated a $19.5 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the borrower.