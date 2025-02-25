Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Milwaukie Marketplace in Milwaukie, Ore., comprises four buildings across nine parcels and totals 185,760 square feet; New Seasons Market anchors the retail center.
Northmarq Negotiates $39M Sale of Retail Center in Milwaukie, Oregon

by Amy Works

MILWAUKE, ORE. — Northmarq has brokered the $39 million sale of Milwaukie Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail center located in Milwaukie, approximately six miles outside Portland. Built in 1989, the center comprises four buildings across nine parcels and totals 185,760 square feet. New Seasons Market anchors the center. Additional tenants at the property include Planet Fitness, Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree, Pietro’s Pizza, UPS, Subway, Taco Bell and Starbucks Coffee. Multiple Letters of Intent (LOI) have been signed on the vacant tenant spaces. Kevin Adatto, Sean Tufts, Scott Frank and Joe Dugoni of Northmarq’s Pacific Northwest Commercial Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

