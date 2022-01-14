Northmarq Negotiates $42.5M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Fountainhead was built in 1985.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of a 280-unit multifamily portfolio in Kansas City for $42.5 million. Built in 1985, Fountainhead consists of three-story apartment buildings. Three Fountains consists of a mix of one- and two-story townhomes. Both communities offer fitness centers and pools. Kyle Tucker and John Duvall of Northmarq secured acquisition financing through Freddie Mac. JB Partners sold the portfolio to Revitate Cherry Tree, a California-based investment company.