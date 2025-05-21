Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The Retro on 32nd Street features 62 apartments, a swimming pool and leasing office and onsite management.
Northmarq Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Apartment Community in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Retro on 32nd Street, a garden-style multifamily property in Phoenix. Goodyear, Ariz.-based Belbrook 32 LLC sold the asset to La Jolla, Calif.-based Cane Capital for $8.2 million.

Built in 1968 and renovated in 2002, The Retro at 32nd Street offers 62 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high-speed internet, vinyl plank flooring, oversized closets, open kitchens and ceiling fans. The pet-friendly community includes a swimming pool, leasing office and onsite management, laundry facility, an outdoor grilling space, onsite patrol and gated access. The property is located at 3025 N. 32nd St.

Ryan Boyle, Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson and Logan Baca of Northmarq’s Phoenix Multifamily Investment Sales represented the seller in the deal.

