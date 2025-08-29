Friday, August 29, 2025
Alexan-Mill-District
Alexan Mill District feature 290 units and offers a range of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Northmarq Negotiates $82M Sale of Alexan Mill District Apartment Community in Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has negotiated the $82 million sale of Alexan Mill District, a 290-unit apartment community located at 1001 N. Brevard St. in Charlotte. Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark, Andrea Howard, John Currin, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson of Northmarq’s Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller, Trammell Crow Residential, in the transaction. The Seminole Tribe of Florida purchased the property through its sovereign wealth real estate investment fund (SemREF).

Built in 2024, Alexan Mill offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the complex include a clubhouse, an indoor/outdoor speakeasy supper club with a catering kitchen, rooftop lounge with views of Uptown Charlotte, saltwater swimming pool with a sun ledge and outdoor fireplace, as well as a TV streaming lounge. The community also features billiards and game tables, a tech lounge, media studio, work-from-home café, outdoor courtyard, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour access package room and a covered parking deck.

