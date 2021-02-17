NorthMarq Negotiates Sale, Financing of 735-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio located in Northeast Albuquerque. Orange County, Calif.-based Laguna Point acquired the assets from Portland, Ore.-based PacifiCap Properties Group for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 735 apartments, the portfolio includes Jefferson Crossing, Aztec Village and Arioso. The acquisition is the buyer’s seventh purchase in the market.

Cynthia Meister of NorthMarq’s Albuquerque office and Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson of NorthMarq’s Phoenix office brokered the sale. Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw and Tyler Woodard of NorthMarq’s Phoenix debt/equity team financed each acquisition for the buyer with Freddie Mac loans.