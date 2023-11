NEWVILLE, PA. — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of Big Spring Terrace, a 159-unit manufactured housing community in Newville, about 140 miles west of Philadelphia. The property was originally constructed on a 94-acre site in 1975 and was roughly 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. Anthony Pino and Ari Azarbarzin of Northmarq represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based Big Springs Properties, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.