Northmarq Negotiates Sale of 192-Unit Aubry Hills Apartments in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of Aubry Hills, a 192-unit apartment complex located at 8926 N. Lamar Blvd. in North Austin. Built in 1973, the property offers units with a range of floor plans that feature balconies and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a clubhouse, playground and sport courts for tennis, basketball and volleyball. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Scott Lamontagne, Bryan VanCura and Will Collier of Northmarq represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also a private investor.