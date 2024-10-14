Monday, October 14, 2024
Northmarq Negotiates Sale of 212-Unit Westpark Multifamily Property in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of Westpark Apartment & Townhomes, a 212-unit garden-style multifamily property in St. Louis. Located at 11409 Tivoli Lane, the community was largely built between 1996 and 2006 with a portion developed in 1969. Units range from 800 to more than 2,000 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground and basketball court. Dominic Martinez, Parker Stewart, Charlie McKee and Alex Malzone of Northmarq represented the seller, a locally based private investor, and the buyer, a national owner/operator of multifamily properties.

