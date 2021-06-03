NorthMarq Negotiates Sale of 264-Unit Lola Apartments in Riverview, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2019, Lola Apartments is a mid-rise community with air-conditioned interior corridors.

RIVERVIEW, FLA. — Luis Elorza and Justin Hofford of NorthMarq Tampa’s Investment Sales team arranged the sale of Lola Apartments. Atlanta-based Asia Capital Real Estate acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Lola Apartments is a 264-unit, mid-rise community located at 9960 Jonas Salk Drive in Riverview. NorthMarq represented the seller, a partnership composed of Tampa-based Lindell Investments and Orlando-based Investors Realty.

Built in 2019, Lola Apartments is a mid-rise community with air-conditioned interior corridors. The property includes 45 percent one-bedroom, 49 percent two-bedroom and 6 percent three-bedroom units with an average size of 968 square feet. Community amenities include an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, poolside cabanas with outdoor TV’s, fire pit and grills, as well as a bark park and pet spa onsite. Unit interiors feature granite countertops, nine-foot to 17-foot ceilings and oversized balconies, patios and windows.

The property is adjacent to St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, which recently completed a $130 million expansion. Lola Apartments is also less than 1,000 feet away from Interstate 75, as well as 13 miles from Westfield Brandon Mall, 14 miles from Hillsborough Community College and 17 miles from Alafia River State Park.