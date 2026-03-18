Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Northmarq Negotiates Sale of 66,682 SF Grocery Store in Worcester, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of a 66,682-square-foot grocery store in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The Worcester Business Journal reports that the sales price was $31 million and that the buyer was an affiliate of Fidelity Investments. Regional grocer Shaw’s has occupied the space at 14 W. Boylston St. since 2004. Josh Dicker and Zach Pool led the Northmarq team that brokered the deal. According to Northmarq, the deal marked the largest single-tenant grocery sale in Massachusetts in 2025.

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