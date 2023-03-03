Northmarq Opens New Office in Nashville

Northmarq's new office comprises, from left to right (back row), Jesse Lemos, William Rhett and David Stollenwerk. On the front row, left to right, is Ben Crawford, Bryan Schellinger, Carter Koontz, Daniel Anderson and Brenden Bercaw.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Northmarq has officially opened its Nashville office, serving the Middle Tennessee, Northern Alabama and Kentucky markets. The Minneapolis-based commercial real estate services firm has grown its local team to eight consisting of producers and admin support and is looking to grow to upwards of 20 in the Music City across both its Investment Sales and Debt & Equity teams.

Bryan Schellinger, managing director of investment sales, is leading Northmarq’s Investment Sales division at the new office. He relocated from Northmarq’s Southern California team where he also helped grow the firm’s investment sales offerings.

The Investment Sales division in Nashville is now primarily handling multifamily deals but intends to expand its exposure across all asset classes in keeping with the company’s push to be property type-agnostic following Northmarq’s acquisition of Stan Johnson Co. last year.

“We’re actively looking to add an industrial investment sales team [in Nashville] given the significant growth in the sector across the Southeast and Tennessee,” says Schellinger. “Northmarq’s Nashville office will soon be able to provide a suite of services for all property owners and lenders.”

Locally based broker David Stollenwerk joined the new Northmarq office after several years with Marcus & Millichap’s Nashville office. On top of being attracted to Northmarq’s capital markets capabilities, Stollenwerk cites the firm’s collaborative nature as being its true differentiator.

“The extremely collaborative culture at Northmarq across the entire platform is the key attraction, which has been very well-received by my clients thus far,” says Stollenwerk.

“I knew this was the right opportunity for me and my clients given the suite of services I could now provide, which better aligned with their strategic goals across Tennessee and North Alabama,” he adds. “The depth and range of my advisor role now includes creative and competitive debt and equity solutions in addition to disposition services.”

Senior vice president Jesse Lemos leads Northmarq’s Debt & Equity team in Nashville. Lemos, who recently relocated from Austin, works in consortium with the Investment Sales team to provide financial intermediary services across multiple property types.

“The move to Nashville has been a great transition from Austin, another remarkable growth city with many parallels to Nashville’s development. The team we have been building in this region is first class and we intend on taking care of each specific need for commercial real estate owners,” says Lemos.

Since the Great Recession, Nashville has been a boomtown with billions of dollars in commercial and multifamily investment. To keep up with robust demand in the market, Northmarq plans to keep its business expansion simple by focusing on supporting its clients across multiple service offerings.

“We are excited to support our clients in their own growth initiatives — whether that is providing capital to developers to bring their vision/project to life, procuring debt or aiding in the disposition of their properties — we’re looking forward to being an active participant and service provider for the business community,” says Schellinger. “As long as our clients have interest in Nashville, Northern Alabama and Kentucky, we’re here to support them.”