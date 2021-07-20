REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Originates $9M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Dubuque, Iowa

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Radford Place Apartments rises three stories with 108 units.

DUBUQUE, IOWA — NorthMarq has originated a $9 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Radford Place Apartments in Dubuque, a city in eastern Iowa along the Mississippi River. The 108-unit, three-story property was built in 2010. Dan Trebil and Bill Mork of NorthMarq’s Minneapolis office structured the 10-year loan, which features two years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was undisclosed.

