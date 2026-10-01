Thursday, October 1, 2026
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LoansNew YorkNortheastRetail

Northmarq Places $13.5M in Financing for Retail Property in Middle Island, New York

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. — Northmarq has placed $13.5 million in financing for Strathmore Commons Shopping Mall, a 146,381-square-foot retail property in the Long Island community of Middle Island. Built in 1991, Strathmore Commons is a grocery-anchored center that is also home to tenants such as McDonald’s, Giunta’s Meat Farms, NYU Langone Health, Gold’s Gym, Subway, Dollar Tree and Carvel. Robert Delitsky and Dylan Hamer of Northmarq arranged the financing through WoodmenLife on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

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