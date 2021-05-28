NorthMarq Provides $10.6M Agency Loan for Houston Multifamily Acquisition

Coral Island Apartments in Houston totals 316 units.

HOUSTON — NorthMarq has provided a $10.6 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for Coral Island Apartments, a 316-unit multifamily property located on the city’s southwest side. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, playground and walking trails. Travis Fite of NorthMarq originated the loan, which was structured with a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The buyer was an undisclosed 1031 exchange investor. The seller was not disclosed.