Northmarq Provides $12.5M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Rochester, Minnesota

Timberland Heights comprises 147 units.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Northmarq has provided a $12.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Timberland Heights in Rochester. The 147-unit multifamily property, built in 1975, is located at 1515 41st St. NW. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, playground and laundry facilities. Mike Padilla of Northmarq originated the 10-year loan, which features four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not provided.

