Monday, March 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastNorthmarq

Northmarq Provides $12.9M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Northmarq has provided a $12.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 35-unit apartment building located at 49 Ludlow St. in Manhattan’s Lower East Side that was originally constructed in 2000. According to Apartments.com, the elevator-served building offers two- and three-bedroom units, with private terraces available in select residences, as well as onsite laundry facilities. Tom Peloquin led the Northmarq team that originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as The Downtown Apartments LLC.

You may also like

PEEK Properties Begins Leasing 90-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7.8M Sale of Multifamily...

NEPCG Negotiates $5M Sale of Plymouth Village Apartments...

Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown...

Doster Construction Completes $90M Multifamily Development in Huntsville,...

Bascom Group Buys Value-Add Apartment Community in Rancho...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 636-Bed Student Housing Property...

PH Development Receives $15.9M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Carter Multifamily Acquires Apartment Community in Melbourne, Florida...