Northmarq Provides $12.9M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Northmarq has provided a $12.9 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 35-unit apartment building located at 49 Ludlow St. in Manhattan’s Lower East Side that was originally constructed in 2000. According to Apartments.com, the elevator-served building offers two- and three-bedroom units, with private terraces available in select residences, as well as onsite laundry facilities. Tom Peloquin led the Northmarq team that originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as The Downtown Apartments LLC.