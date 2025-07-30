Wednesday, July 30, 2025
The-Victor-Dallas
According to its owners, The Victor, a 39-story apartment tower in the Victory Park area of Dallas, is the city's tallest residential building outside of the downtown area.
Northmarq Provides $129.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Apartment Tower

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Northmarq has provided a $129.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Victor, a 39-story apartment tower in the Victory Park area of Dallas. Completed in 2022, The Victor features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as built-in desks in select residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game lounge, skyline terrace and a dog park. The Victor also houses 9,500 square feet of retail space. Kevin McCarthy, Jeff Frankel and Alex Czachor of Northmarq originated the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Houston-based Hines and Chicago-based Diversified Real Estate Capital.

