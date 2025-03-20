Northmarq Provides 14M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Upstate New York Apartment Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Northmarq has provided a $14 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Windsor Gardens, a 296-unit apartment community in Rochester. Built in 1972 and renovated in 2002, Windsor Gardens offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, conference room, clubhouse, video library and onsite laundry facilities. Robert Ranieri of Northmarq originated the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Windsor Associates LP.